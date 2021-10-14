Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Pogba, Haaland … Raiola could torpedo Leonardo’s plans!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 13, 2021 at 5:10 p.m. by AC

Close to Leonardo, sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, Mino Raiola could do business with another big European club next summer.





This summer, Leonardo took advantage of its proximity to Mino Raiola, an agent he knows all too well. The two notably completed one of the biggest shots of the transfer window, with Gianluigi Donnarumma. In Italy, several sources assure that Raiola would have done everything to convince his protege not to extend with theAC Milan, in order to freely join the PSG. It shouldn’t end there, since Leonardo is interested in other players in the team Raiola, in particular Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.

Pérez wants to get closer to Raiola