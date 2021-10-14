Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Pogba, Haaland … Raiola could torpedo Leonardo’s plans!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Close to Leonardo, sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, Mino Raiola could do business with another big European club next summer.
This summer, Leonardo took advantage of its proximity to Mino Raiola, an agent he knows all too well. The two notably completed one of the biggest shots of the transfer window, with Gianluigi Donnarumma. In Italy, several sources assure that Raiola would have done everything to convince his protege not to extend with theAC Milan, in order to freely join the PSG. It shouldn’t end there, since Leonardo is interested in other players in the team Raiola, in particular Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.
Pérez wants to get closer to Raiola
Paris Saint-Germain is not the only club to follow these two stars, however! Based on information from The Cuatro, to real Madrid we would have understood that we will have to get closer to Mino raiola in the coming weeks, if we want to recruit Paul pogba and Erling Haaland. This would be particularly the case of the president Florentino Perez, who doesn’t really seem to have always been a great admirer of the Italo-Dutch. During an interview with MARCA in March 2020, Raiola in particular launched: ” I have high hopes that one day I will sign a great footballer for Real Madrid “.