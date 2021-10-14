Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Qatar has a new idea to replace Kylian Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. by GdSS

While Kylian Mbappé’s future at PSG seems to darken over the months with the end of his contract next June, Qatar are reportedly considering bringing in Joao Felix to replace him.





Recently interviewed by TNT Brazil, Joao felix made a barely concealed foot appeal to Neymar to PSG : ” If I would like to play with Neymar? Yes, without a doubt. I think we would make a good duo. Of course, afterwards, in the field, things may not go well. You never know, but I think we would make a good team », Confided the Portuguese striker of theAtlético de Madrid. And it seems that his wish to evolve with the Brazilian star of PSG can be heard from next season …

Joao Felix targeted to replace Mbappé?

Indeed, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed on Wednesday, the PSG would have decided to launch out in pursuit of Joao felix to ensure the succession of Kylian Mbappé next summer. The former Monegasque is coming to the end of his contract, and it seems that an extension is still not relevant for him. What could therefore make the happiness of Joao felix…