Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Should we be worried about the future of Neymar after his sensational exit?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 4:01 p.m. by The editorial staff

While he hit the headlines with the exit on his future in the selection, Neymar is at the heart of many criticisms, especially in France where his future at PSG now raises questions. But should we be worried?

In an interview with DAZN , Neymar made a widely commented outing: ” I think it will be my last World Cup. I think this because I don’t know if I will have the mental strength to deal with football. I will do whatever we can to win in 2022. It has been my dearest dream since I was a child to lead my country to victory. I hope to get there “. And although the Brazilian talks about his international future, the PSG would not have been reassured by this statement since according to The team , Leonardo would have contacted him to know to be reassured. the PSG is he right to worry?





What end of career for Neymar?

I have to say that Neymar suggests that he has a form of football mental fatigue, which could therefore precipitate the end of his career. the PSG, who recently extended his number 10 until 2025, with an optional season, therefore has cause for concern. Despite everything, faced with the scale of the controversy, the clan Neymar is reassuring in the columns of The team . ” In 2026 (date of the next World Cup), he will be 34 years old. He evokes this hypothesis that Qatar is his last World Cup, but, in any case, he does not talk about football in general. », We say in the entourage of Neymar. Despite everything, this statement by the Brazilian risks continuing him for some time.

Do you think PSG should be worried about Neymar’s future?