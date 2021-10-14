Mercato | Mercato – PSG: What if Erling Braut Haaland cheated on his world next summer?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 6:45 am by Th.B.

In the viewfinder of PSG as part of the succession of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Braut Haaland could however remain at Borussia Dortmund while the press already evokes his departure as being a certainty. Explanations.





It’s an open secret as its name is linked to the PSG for several weeks, however, Erling Braut Haaland is indeed courted by the Paris Holy–Germain and all the more so as the departure for the Real Madrid free of any contract at the end of the season seems to be taking shape. Le10sport.com pointed out to you last August that the goalscorer of Borussia Dortmund was the priority of PSG in this case. However, the Paris Holy–Germain would be forced to rub shoulders with the European gratin to Haaland of which Manchester City who would seem ready to go through his equipment manufacturer to achieve his ends regarding the transfer ofHaaland according to The Times . However, Haaland could make a completely different choice, to say the least surprising, when his cause of discharge set at € 75 million will be effective in 2022.

Can Haaland stay at BvB for an additional season?