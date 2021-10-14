Mercato | Mercato – PSG: What if Erling Braut Haaland cheated on his world next summer?

Football – Mercato – PSG
In the viewfinder of PSG as part of the succession of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Braut Haaland could however remain at Borussia Dortmund while the press already evokes his departure as being a certainty. Explanations.
It’s an open secret as its name is linked to the PSG for several weeks, however, Erling Braut Haaland is indeed courted by the Paris Holy–Germain and all the more so as the departure for the Real Madrid free of any contract at the end of the season seems to be taking shape. Le10sport.com pointed out to you last August that the goalscorer of Borussia Dortmund was the priority of PSG in this case. However, the Paris Holy–Germain would be forced to rub shoulders with the European gratin to Haaland of which Manchester City who would seem ready to go through his equipment manufacturer to achieve his ends regarding the transfer ofHaaland according to The Times. However, Haaland could make a completely different choice, to say the least surprising, when his cause of discharge set at € 75 million will be effective in 2022.
Can Haaland stay at BvB for an additional season?
As the German press recently reported, the Borussia Dortmund would work so thatErling Braut Haaland agrees to stay an additional season at BvB, where his contract runs until June 2024. A contract extension with a doubled salary would be a possibility. But for Mats Hummels, who felt the need to look elsewhere to quench his thirst for trophies by signing at the time to the Bayern Munich before returning to Dortmund, it would not yet be necessary to Haaland to leave the Ruhr. “I would understand perfectly well if he wanted to stay!” Because things are really great in Dortmund, because he knows what he’s got here. I am far from having lost hope that it will stay long. The grass is not always greener on the other side. You really have to be aware of that in football. It is worth a lot if you have a good environment, feel comfortable around guys, and can be very successful too. We must promote this, it is not given in all clubs. So we have a lot to offer Erling ”. confided the teammate ofHaaland To Sport BILD. The Norwegian could finally take the PSG and all his courtiers.