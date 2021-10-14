Mercato | Mercato – PSG: When Pierre Ménès smashes this Leonardo recruit!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 5:30 a.m. by TM

Since his arrival at PSG, Georginio Wijnaldum clearly does not meet expectations. And Pierre Ménès did not fail to underline it.





This summer, the first big blow of PSG in the transfer market has been to welcome Georginio wijnaldum. At the end of the contract at Liverpool, the Dutchman seemed promised to FC Barcelona, but it’s good to Paris that he chose to put down his suitcases. A big blow for the club of the capital which needed reinforcement in the midfield. Wijnaldum has thus come to densify this sector, but since the start of the season, the contribution of the 30-year-old has been minimal. In addition, faced with the current level of Gueye and Herrera, he most often frequents the sidelines.

“Not even a replacement”