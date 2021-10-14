Mercato: showdown with Real Madrid and Barça, auction launched for Haaland!

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Auction for Haaland”

Mundo Deportivo launches the auction for Erling Haaland between PSG, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. We also learn that Jorge Mendes set foot last night in Catalonia to advance on the extension of Ansu Fati.

SPORT: “Kun already scores”

SPORT welcomes the first goal scored yesterday by Sergio Agüero for FC Barcelona in a friendly match against the modest club Cornella. The Argentine striker would have come out of the match with lots of good vibes and confident for the rest of the season.

MARCA: “To continue to win”

Marca wants to see a hope in the future of Spanish sport and returns to the strong words of Mauricio Pochettino on the future of Kylian Mbappé last night on the Cadena COPE. The legendary Alex Ferguson says for his part that “Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the Ballon d’Or. “

AS: “Clasico at zero cost”

The Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​scheduled for Sunday October 24, could also be played in the transfer window since the two Spanish top names are interested in Antonio Rüdiger and Franck Kessié … free in June 2022. The two players are dragging their feet to extend to Chelsea and AC Milan.

Revista de prensa del 14 de octubre https://t.co/xOOCtU5siX

– Bernabéu Digital (@BernabeuDgt) October 14, 2021