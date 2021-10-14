Mercato: strong announcements from Newcastle’s new boss! – Soccer

Bought by a Saudi investment fund, Newcastle has big ambitions with a new XXL project. And from this winter transfer window in January, the Premier League club intends to invest heavily.

Newcastle will ignite the market this winter.

Officially bought last Thursday, Newcastle is raising very high expectations. Now led by a Saudi investment fund, the English club will have very significant financial resources to develop a particularly ambitious project.

Appointed director of Magpies, Amanda Staveley also announced the color this Thursday in the columns of the media The Chronicle.

Newcastle will invest heavily

While rumors are rife in the run-up to the winter transfer window in January, the Newcastle leader has confirmed a massive investment to come from her team. We are going to invest, heavily, of course. But we have to do it within the rules of the Premier League. We will have to stick to the rules of financial fair play. We’ll invest as much as we can, I think everyone knows, she explained, before detailing her plan.





But we will not only invest in footballers. The investment will be in all areas. It’s only when you have the big picture that you can get people to work. You can’t have the best players in the world with a terrible locker room and no medical resources, warned Staveley.

Rules to be observed

Despite a willingness to build, quickly enough, a competitive workforce, the current 19th in the Premier League does not intend to burn out. And in any case, Newcastle cannot afford all the follies due to the rules being followed. We want to make sure we are investing at all levels. We have to look at the numbers and there are rules, like we said we have to make sure the income comes in, the Premier League has rules on how we invest, completed the Magpies boss. With the very significant income in England, Newcastle will still be able to have fun!

