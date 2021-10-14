Microsoft disconnects LinkedIn amid pressure from Beijing

The service will be replaced by a site that excludes the social aspect of the platform.

The social network LinkedIn bids farewell to the Chinese market. Microsoft announced Thursday, October 14 to disconnect its platform focused on employment. The American company explained in a press release “face a much more difficult environment than elsewhere and greater compliance requirements in China“. Last March, Beijing had lectured the leaders of the service for not having sufficiently controlled the political content circulating on their platform.

The professional network used by 50 million Chinese will be replaced by a site where social aspects will be erased. In other words, the future application will only be used to identify job offers.

Last American service on site

Microsoft is the latest US tech giant to come up against the strict rules of Chinese censorship. Western behemoths like Facebook and Twitter have been stranded in the country for a decade. The Chinese refer to local sites and applications. Weibo is a social network similar to Twitter, while Baidu is the dominant search engine in the country. Having sidelined the giants of Silicon Valley has allowed China to see its own tech champions, such as Tencent and Alibaba, emerge.

To stay in the area for so long, LinkedIn had to bow for years to the demands of power, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Several accounts of human rights activists, journalists and scientists have been suspended for sharing prohibited content.