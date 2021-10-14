Microsoft’s first patch worsens the performance of AMD processors even more

Users of AMD processors are definitely not having good luck with Windows 11. Microsoft has just released a first round of fixes as part of its monthly Patch Tuesday and the performance issue has not been resolved, particularly in terms of the Layer 3 cache latency.

Our colleagues from TechPowerUp carried out measurements on an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Pinnacle Ridge processor. This processor normally has an L3 cache latency of 10 ns. But with Windows 11, the latency dropped to 17 ns. But even worse, the cumulative update of the OS has resulted in a significant increase in latency which now reaches 31.9 ns! However, the test was only done on a single circuit and AMD’s other processors may not be impacted as much.





But good news, AMD has indicated that the L3 cache latency bug is expected to be fixed on October 19, with a fix available through Windows Update.

The manufacturer has also indicated that it should release a patch on October 21 to resolve another bug in Windows 11, which affects the selection of preferred cores in the processor (UEFI-CPPC2).

Source : TechPowerUp