Mila’s mother accuses Cyril Hanouna of “circumventing the reality of the facts” concerning her daughter

An angry mother. In a column published Wednesday evening on the “Figaro” site, Karine B. attacks Cyril Hanouna. This woman is none other than the mother of Mila, the first name of the young girl who suffered a wave of insults and death threats in early 2020 after having notably described Islam as “shit religion“. On the set of” Touche pas à mon poste “in September of that same year, the host-producer of C8 had said about Mila:”To me, it’s crap what she did. (…) Me, you know, I am still against, casually, jokes and discrimination and provocations on religions“.

The television professional brought up the subject again last Saturday on the set of “We are live” on France 2, interviewed by Léa Salamé and Laurent Ruquier. “She received a lot of threats. Today, who ends up in the shit? It’s her. Because today she cannot live a normal life. (…) For me, there are many people who used Mila to exist (…) to try to make her a standard bearer against Islam“, judged Cyril Hanouna.

A reflection that Mila’s mother has tasted little, as she writes in her column. “On several occasions in recent days, Cyril Hanouna has tried to explain the reasons why Mila finds herself under police protection, giving explanations that are at the very least eccentric. Mila’s situation would be due, according to him, to a political recovery“, we can read in the introduction.

“He tried in vain to get my daughter to come on his set”

And Karine B. to denounce: “Mr. Hanouna has followed the progress of the Mila affair very well, from the very beginning, and he also tried in vain to get my daughter to come onto his set, with a lot of insistence. In his mouth, however, certain facts are overlooked, when they do not correspond to his conception of a kind world, of a civilized multicultural society in which individuals live together in harmony despite their differences.“. For the mother, the cyber-harassment suffered by her daughter has only one goal:”silence by instilling terror“.

His text ends with a new attack on the host of “Touche pas à mon poste” and “Balance ton post”: “It’s so much more convenient to get around the reality of the facts, to use convolutions to talk about the Mila affair, it can save you from being splashed, and even beheaded, or shot by a Kalashnikov, but that can especially increase your audience share“.

Mila’s mother therefore calls on Cyril Hanouna to change his speech: “Without courage, Mr. Hanouna could show a semblance of responsibility. Instead he regularly talks about Mila reversing the charge of guilt, thus assigning her the role of the person to be taken down. We all know how this can end“. puremedias.com invites you to review Cyril Hanouna’s passage in “On est en direct”.