Missing American traveler Gabby Petito was strangled

Gabby Petito died of strangulation, her autopsy revealed today.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito died of strangulation, announced the Dr Brent Blue, the medical examiner who performed his autopsy, Tuesday, October 12. His death, he said, is indeed a homicide. The disappearance of the young woman during the summer had greatly moved America. His body was found on September 19 in a landfill in Grand Teton National Park? Teton County, Wyoming.





According to Dr Blue, the 22-year-old girl was killed three to four weeks before her body was discovered, possibly at the end of August. Her ex-boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is actively wanted by the authorities but remains untraceable. Described as “person of interest in the investigation”, he was charged with fraudulent use of a bank card.

A couple road trip gone wrong?

The couple had left New York in July for a trip in a converted van that was supposed to last four months and whose stages, in the awe-inspiring settings of the national parks of the American West, were regularly shared on Instagram and YouTube, through photos and videos. But the 1er September, Brian Laundrie returned home alone with the van to their Florida home.

On September 11, Gabrielle Petito’s family reported her missing, saying they haven’t heard from her since late August. After following the journey of lovers su […] Read more