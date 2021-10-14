More beautiful life (spoilers): alone in the world, Camille finds refuge with Jacob

On October 13 in Plus belle la vie (France 3, 8:20 p.m.), Emilie refuses to forgive Kevin, Camille finds Jacob and Sacha discovers the identity of Malet’s victim …

In the episode of More beautiful life from Wednesday 13 October 2021, Patrick (Jérôme Bertin) takes advantage of a morning jog with Emilie to tell him the truth about Kevin (Théo Bertrand). He admits to having asked her to go out with Camille to corner Jacob, which Emilie cannot believe. Very angry, she accuses him of having sacrificed her and her relationship. After his confrontation with Emilie, Patrick encourages Kevin to go talk to him. The young policeman complies and goes to explain himself to Emilie, but learning that her ex slept with Camille, the young woman starts to cry and refuses to grant her forgiveness. Kevin screams his love at her and promises to wait for her.

After his conversation with Kevin, Camille (Lisa Cipriani) finds refuge with Emma (Pauline Bression). She explains to him that Kevin used her and totally loses his footing, but Camille does not let herself be coaxed and kicks her out of her house. She points out to him that she is already very lucky not to be indicted for complicity after what happened with Jacob, and announces to him that she has asked not to be his guardian anymore. In tears, Camille tells him that she loves him and leaves the apartment. She goes to the Select, where Jacob finds her. The serial killer offers to stay at the hotel and promises to take care of her, which Camille accepts.

Baptiste goes home, Betty writes to Kilian

At the same time, Barbara (Léa François) meets César (Grant Lawrens) at the Mistral bar. If Caesar does not hide his sadness at having lost Emma, ​​Barbara says she is relieved for Baptiste (Bryan Trésor) and ready to turn the page. Baptiste, he goes home. Emma asks him if he still thinks a lot about Barbara. The young man admits that he blames himself for making her suffer, and that he also feels guilty for hurting Emma.





Meanwhile, Kilian (Tim Rousseau) finds Betty (Horya Benabet) sleeping on a bench. She explains to him that she came to talk to him the night before, but that she did not have the courage to go up to his place. Visibly confused, the teenager tells him that she doesn’t deserve it and promises to write her a letter before slipping away. Once in high school, Betty writes her letter to Kilian. She admits to being very attached to him, and asks him if he would agree to give her a chance in love. Later, Sophie (Marine Danaux) confronts Kilian about his summons to the principal. Lola (Marie Mallia) explains to him that Kilian denounced himself to protect Betty, but points out that she is in a bad position to give them a soap after being away for so long.

Sacha and Luna continue to investigate Malet

At the same time, Sacha has a dream of the day he witnessed the murder. In his sleep, he understands that on a telephone, each key corresponds to a different sound. He explains to Luna (Anne Décis) that if he manages to identify the number dialed before the murder, he will be able to find the identity of the victim. After having succeeded, he dials the number and asks the correspondent to meet him. During the day, Sacha and Luna visit the latter, a certain Caroline. They ask her questions about Malet, but the young woman has never heard of the latter. Sacha then asks him to check his call history for the date of the 1er October. The young woman then discovers that her roommate, Amandine, tried to reach her at the time indicated by Sacha. She explains that she has not heard from her since that day, and that the police did not consider her disappearance worrying.

While searching in Amandine’s computer, Lola finds a suspicious exchange of emails with a certain Hugo35, of which Amandine is said to be the mistress. Sacha makes the connection with Hugo Malet and thinks that Amandine called Caroline by pretending to call Malet’s wife. The latter would then have knocked her out to protect the secret of her affair. Sacha and Luna go to the police station and share their discovery with Ariane, but the young woman does not believe a word of their story. Sacha and Luna decide to carry out the investigation themselves.

