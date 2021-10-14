More than 200 writers have been helped by the state this summer because of the health crisis

More than 200 writers or authors have benefited from “exceptional aid” from the state to compensate for the loss of income due to the health crisis, the National Book Center (CNL) said on Thursday (October 14th). UA total of 761,625 euros of this aid was distributed to 209 authors between July and September 2021.

The aid was supposed to guarantee a certain continuity of income in a period marked by “the cancellation of festivals, fairs, meetings and artistic and cultural education activities“. Capped at 9,000 euros, it amounted to an average of 3,644 euros. No name of beneficiaries was disclosed, the CNL simply detailing their profile. These are 56% of men, they are on average aged of 49 years old, and 25% authors of novels, 22% of children’s literature, and 21% of comics, among others.





A public establishment of the Ministry of Culture, the CNL’s mission is to support the diversity of book production in France. It regularly distributes a lot of aid to authors, translators or publishers to bring to fruition works which, according to purely economic criteria, might never see the light of day. In this case, the names are available in the CNL’s annual activity report.

In 2020, this aid was supplemented by an emergency aid fund for authors which had distributed nearly 2.3 million euros to nearly 700 beneficiaries, 53% of women. But the number of authors reached by the Covid-19 crisis, because of the disruptions caused by the bookstore closures in 2020, is obviously much higher, and impossible to assess, as denounced by the League of Professional Authors. , created in 2018.