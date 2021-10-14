Mother, divorced, struck by depression, Adele releases cathartic album on November 19

At 33, the singer needed a “therapy record”; she has been working there for three years. The single Easy on me will be unveiled on Friday.

The rumors were correct. The title, 30, was already known, only the release date remained unknown. On November 19, her fourth studio album will be released, announced by Adele herself on social media. With 30, she refers to her age, as usual. Adele started composing this album three years ago, when her life was full of turmoil. The first single Easy on me will be available to listen to on Friday October 15th.

The Londoner exiled in Los Angeles indulged in the magazine Vogue to say how cathartic this record was. “At 30, my life collapsed without warning, she confided. I have the impression that this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and self-redemption ”. It is to answer the many questions concerning his son Angelo, his recent divorce and the resulting injury, that this therapy disc was born.

This is an event awaited by fans as well as by the music industry. The singer’s last production dates back six years. 25 sold 22 million copies worldwide, making the artist the best-selling artist in the world for 2015.





To believe the fans on the alert, Adele had already taken care to sprinkle some clues about a new album. At the beginning of October, billboards bearing the number 30 appeared in London, Dublin and Rome, but also on the Empire State Building in New York. The blue background is used on social networks and the artist’s official website, as is the typography used to claim what appears to be the title of the opus. Adele is also used to titling her discography in reference to her age, hence her albums. 19, 21 and 25, written between the ages of 19 and 25.

The fifteen Grammys singer, also Oscar winner for the soundtrack of Sky Fall , also explained to have lost a lot of weight. “It was never about losing weight, but about getting strong and giving myself as much time as possible each day away from my phone”. But cracks are never far away. “I have to prepare to be famous again, which as everyone knows I don’t like to be”, she again told Vogue.

