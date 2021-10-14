Mylène Farmer has already sold 340,000 tickets for her next “Nevermore” tour

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/14/2021 at 5:29 p.m.

Updated 10/14/2021 at 5.30 p.m.

More than twenty months before “Nevermore”, the interpreter of “Libertine” has already sold 68% of the available places

It was expected: Mylène Farmer has already sold 340,000 tickets, more than twenty months before “Nevermore”, her stadium tour in June-July 2023 in France, Switzerland and Belgium, her teams said Thursday, October 14. The singer will perform in particular in Bordeaux, at Matmut Atlantique, on Saturday July 15, 2023.





These 340,000 tickets sold represent 68% of fill, out of the 500,000 seats available in total, more than a year and a half before the star’s first show. The presale only started on the 1er October and the official ticket office only opened on October 4. From the 1er October, the site had been taken by storm by fans, so much so that by 10 a.m., the virtual queue exceeded 8 hours.

12 concerts

For the 8e Tour of his career, the interpreter of “Libertine”, 60, has planned to perform in stadiums in nine cities for 12 concerts. Mylène Farmer will also go to Russia, in August / September 2023, concerts whose tickets will go on sale later.

The one that is sometimes called “French Madonna” has sold nearly 35 million records and is known for her grandiose shows across Europe. His last tour dates back to 2019.