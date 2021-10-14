More

    Nasri laughed at his physique, a former FC Nantes and PSG released an atrocious punchline!

    Retired for only a few months, Samir Nasri (34) suffered a lot of mockery during the “heroes’ match” organized by Didier Drogba on Wednesday at the Velodrome. Indeed, the former Minot was displayed with a significant overweight and it did not amuse the canvas.

    “They came together. There is Samir and Nasri ”

    Former OM captain but also FC Nantes and PSG player, Lorik Cana did not miss Samir Nasri. Launched by the itching hair of the Phocaean Romain Canuti on the form of the former French international, the Albanian fired in a lapidary valve: “Did you not see? They came together. There are Samir and Nasri, no messing around ”.

    Passed shortly after facing the microphones, Samir Nasri responded with humor to the joke “cowardly” of his former teammate: “I would have liked to give him a corner as against Paris but he could only play five minutes …”

    The funniest thing about the affair is that Samir Nasri was entitled to the support of the Marseille comedian Mohamed Henni … whose main business is precisely to hit on the physique of the players. Especially if the latter are called Valère Germain.


