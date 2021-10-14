Nasser Al-Attiyah wins the Rallye du Maroc for the 6th time

“It’s still Morocco and we know that often, after Morocco, Toyota has not won the Dakar, continues Fortin. But we savor the moment. And we were able to test the T1 + for the Dakar (2022 version of the Hilux, not classified) with Erik Van Loon. There are still a lot of things in development, but we are already happy with the potential of the car. It’s a great challenge. “