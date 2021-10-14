Nasser Al-Attiyah wins the Rallye du Maroc for the 6th time

Winners of four out of five stages, including the last on Wednesday, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Matthieu Baumel (Toyota) dominated the Rallye du Maroc. The duo sign their sixth success in the event after the five victories in a row from 2014 to 2018 (with Mini in 2014 and 2015 then Toyota in 2016, 2017, 2018), the French co-driver with an additional title won with Bernhard Ten Brinke in 2011 (Mitsubishi).
Big favorite of this fourth round of the 2021 World Cup, the Japanese manufacturer and the Overdrive team achieve a beautiful group shot in the Moroccan desert. Winner of the fourth special on Tuesday, Yazeed Al-Rajhi finished second at 15’58 ”, Lucio Álvarez, third at 1h10’52 ‘and Ronan Chabot, fourth at 1:27’. The first Mini is in fifth place with Sebastian Halpern (at 1h34 ‘).
“Nasser and Matthieu are a formidable crew in Morocco, comments Jean-Marc Fortin, boss of Overdrive. They almost couldn’t escape this victory, although there were some good aftershocks from Yazeed, encouraging for the future. “
Several contenders for victory on the next Dakar in Saudi Arabia (January 2-14, 2022) were missing in the Drâa Valley, including Sébastien Loeb (Hunter BRX), Nani Roma (Hunter BRX), Carlos Sainz (Audi) ) and Stéphane Peterhansel (Audi) whose new cars are still under development.
“It’s still Morocco and we know that often, after Morocco, Toyota has not won the Dakar, continues Fortin. But we savor the moment. And we were able to test the T1 + for the Dakar (2022 version of the Hilux, not classified) with Erik Van Loon. There are still a lot of things in development, but we are already happy with the potential of the car. It’s a great challenge. “
Sixth victory in Morocco for Nasser Al-Attiyah. (Overdrive / Toyota)
Quintanilla winner in motorbike
In motorcycles, the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) won ahead of the Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM, at 1’59 ”), who won the title of world champion in the discipline, and Daniel Sanders (Gasgas, at 5 ’27’ ‘). Best Frenchman, Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) ranks fifth (at 18’1 ”).
“I’m really happy to have won, launches Quintanilla. It was a difficult race for everyone with complicated navigation. This is my second race with the Monster Energy Honda team and I want to thank them for the job they have done. We know that we are on the right track for the next Dakar, I feel really motivated. “