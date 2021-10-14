NBA – Should we still believe in the chances of the Golden State Warriors?

There is only one title to be won in the NBA. A competition, a trophy, a winner. And, therefore, almost a single objective: to go to the end or, on the contrary, to squat the depths of the rankings to maximize his chances of high drafting a superstar of tomorrow to, one day, reach the heights. The in-between is often considered “the place of the con.” But this season, a franchise will innovate and try to play it both ways. The Golden State Warriors.

The last final played by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and their cronies seems so far away. Two years already. An eternity, and even more after a global epidemic that put the sport on hold for months. The Californians remain especially over two seasons without the playoffs. They fell into line. But the executives are still there and, with them, is born the hope and the desire to see them again at the highest level.

A two-speed group

This is also the objective displayed by the organization. Go as far as possible. Reclaim the title if possible. Offer Curry and this golden generation a new opportunity to enrich their charts. And they have the weapons at their disposal to impose themselves like a hair to scratch in the very open Western Conference, where the Los Angeles Lakers appear as favorites while having serious doubts to sweep away before really claiming the place on the throne.

Yes, the Warriors can hope to come back strong in 2022. But behind the ambitions, behind the dreams, hides a contradictory operation: the development of talented young basketball players compiled by the leaders during these two years of scarcity. James Wiseman, 20 and second pick in the draft in 2021, Jonathan Kuminga, 19, and Moses Moody, same age, seventh and fourteenth respectively, last July. Players with a bright future. But who need time, minutes, matches, to learn the ropes. Most often by making mistakes. And therefore by penalizing the results of the team.

“In history, it has never been successful for anyone to have it both ways. Winning and developing young people … but no matter what I think, this is the road we are heading for“, confided Green, never the last to proclaim loud and clear what others think softly. This is the challenge that now awaits this Golden State team. Existing on the front of the stage while preparing its future and without putting in peril the evolution of the “teenagers” of the workforce, a dilemma that the leaders did not want to resolve.





To the point of sowing trouble internally. Because this refusal to make a choice could be seen as disrespecting Curry – but also Thompson and Green. Three All-Stars who gave everything for this franchise and who deserve that everything be done to get a new ring. As a competitor, Steve Kerr obviously sided with his players. But not Joe Lacob. The owner of the team, who often prided himself on “to be light years ahead“on the rest of the league, sees further. He imagines a bright future, with Wiseman and Kuminga to take over from the old ones and thus prosper for many years to come.

Risk. But apparently less than going all-in, parting ways with young talent and draft picks to try and bring in an unfortunate superstar (Ben Simmons? Bradley Beal?) In order to increase the chances of this group. Because as it stands, the Warriors are probably not strong enough to titillate the Nets or the Bucks. Maybe not even deep enough to compete with the Clippers, Lakers, or even the Nuggets, Suns and Jazz.

A solid training really candidate … in a year or two?

But Kerr’s roster is still very solid. Steph Curry is back at the top of his game (third in the MVP vote last season) and his longevity could just lengthen the franchise’s shooting range. Thompson hasn’t played for two years but even after so much absence he should keep planting from a distance without straining. Green is a unique player in the NBA while also being one of the best defensemen in the world. Veteran Andre Iguodala is back in the fold. Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins will gradually reach their peak, with their respective limits. Otto Porter, Avery Bradley and Nemanja Bjelica are very good reinforcements in their role. Jordan Poole looks set to have a superb third season in the league. And Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody are full of promise. The mix is ​​explosive. Intriguing. Interesting.

In the end, the key for this season is largely Klay Thompson. He’s coming out of a ruptured cruciate ligaments and a tear in the Achilles tendon. The two worst injuries for a basketball player. He won’t be back on the grounds until Christmas. And the real capacities of the Warriors will depend on his level of play. But he, in fact, lives this paradoxical situation well with this two-speed roster. “It gives me life to see these young people. It reminds me of when Steph, Draymond and I arrived. Everything looked so new and every game represented a new opportunity. (…) I think our future is bright, but our present is even brighter.“

Maybe by chasing everything, the Dubs will get nowhere. But how can you not be enthusiastic? This atypical team opens the field of possibilities. She probably won’t be able to win next June. But with a Curry at the top, a Thompson who will take many months to really pick up the pace and the talents of tomorrow that evolve match after match, who knows what she will be capable of in 2023? Or in 2024? With the Warriors, anything goes.

