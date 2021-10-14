Nearly 10,000 men, women and children “trapped” in migrant detention centers

Police raids, arbitrary arrests, forced detentions. The UN denounced a series “horrible events” in Libya concerning migrants. Incidents have multiplied in recent days in the capital, Tripoli, in a climate of tension and blockage.

Mass arrests

In early October, the Libyan authorities carried out a police raid in a poor neighborhood west of Tripoli where hundreds of migrants live in makeshift camps. The operation carried out in the name of the fight against drug trafficking has left at least one dead and five injured, according to the UN. It has also resulted in the arrest of over 4,000 migrants and refugees. Men but also women and children who have been transferred to two already overcrowded detention centers in the capital.

“They attacked us, humiliated us, many of us were injured” Halima Mokhtar Bchara, 27-year-old Sudanese refugee to AFP

Live ammunition

The young woman who testifies managed to escape with her three children from the Al-Mabani detention center. That day, six migrants were killed and around 20 injured following a riot and a massive escape attempt. Libyan authorities speak of a stampede, but the International Organization for Migrants (IOM) says the victims were targeted by live ammunition and speaks of a “senseless killing”.

“Some of our employees who witnessed this incident describe injured migrants lying on the ground in a pool of blood. We are devastated by these tragic loss of life.”

Federico Soda, IOM Head of Mission in Libya

“Large-scale” violations

For the IOM, the use of excessive force and violence are common in detention centers and recalls that nearly 10,000 people are “trapped in dire conditions“in these official centers whose access is often restricted for humanitarian workers. Among the migrants detained recently, there are hundreds of women and children, including 30 infants who are “in immediate danger”, according to Unicef. Amnesty international and several NGOs have been denouncing for years “the suffering of migrants “, many of whom are intercepted at sea and returned to Libya.

A report by the independent fact-finding mission on Libya, published in early October, concluded that the violations suffered by migrants in the country could constitute crimes against humanity.