New Ford Focus (2022): an expected modernization

Ford is modernizing its Focus with a 2022 version featuring a redesigned design, SYNC 4 multimedia system and automatic gearbox. It also passes for the occasion to SuperEthanol-E85. But will all this be enough to boost its sales?

Expected from the first quarter of 2022, the new Ford Focus was beginning to be delayed. But where its competitors such as the Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane, or Opel Astra are firing on all cylinders in terms of connectivity and acquiring new engines, the Focus plays the card of a certain conservatism. Its developments are nevertheless welcome and will perhaps allow the one who has long been the great rival of the French to shine again.

To begin with, the design of the new Ford Focus is modernized, like the Fiesta a few weeks ago, in particular with a logo that now takes place in the center of the grille, new LED headlights as standard on all new finishes. and new shields. Moreover, the front face which includes shield, grille and side vents is present on each finish (Titanium, ST-Line, Active). At the rear, the design of the headlights does not change but sports a new light signature. These elements concern both the sedan and the SW station wagon version, which in the Active version also features wheel arches, plastic sills and increased ground clearance for a more adventurous look.

The largest screen in the category Inside, no big change except a new 13.4-inch touchscreen (the largest in the segment) that houses the new SYNC 4 infotainment system. This uses a learning algorithm. Machine Learning tasked with studying driver behavior and providing more specific suggestions and research results over time. The menus have been revised to be more intuitive and the whole is supposed to be more responsive, according to Ford. Note, however, that the central screen now includes ventilation functions for a more refined dashboard. A heresy for some drivers … On the other hand, wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is part of the game as well as Over The Air updates.



The trunk volume of the sedan goes from 341 l to 358 l thanks to a double floor and that of the SW version from 575 to 593 l. Above all, it is more practical with an adjustable loading floor with a central hinge, to create a vertical divider. This gives two separate spaces to hold items in place more securely. There is also an additional net and an area for carrying wet items.

In terms of driving aids, a new blind spot monitoring system with rearward detection of adjacent lanes, including when towing, is emerging. And if the Local Hazard Warning is nothing new, the new Intersection Assist system incorporates emergency braking that takes into account the dangers of an intersection. No noticeable upheaval on the engine side, apart from the introduction of a seven-speed Powershift automatic transmission on the 1.0 EcoBoost mHEV 125 and 155 hp engines, making it possible to claim an average consumption of 5.2 l per 100 km. This new 7-speed gearbox will also be available on the new 1.0 EcoBoost 125 Flexifuel engine capable of running on SuperEthanol-E85. Consumption is given at 5.1 l per 100 km. The 2.3 EcoBoost 280 hp remains on the program for the ST, as for the diesel versions 1.5 and 2.0 EcoBlue.