New Honda Civic Type R: interior unveiled

The mystery remains on the degree of electrification of the new Honda Civic Type R, currently in the end of preparation on European roads. The Japanese sportswoman, on the other hand, leaves little room for doubt as to its design, already partially unveiled by the brand itself, which has cut the grass under the feet of spy photographers.

Our image hunter, however, was able to immortalize the car at a service station with an interesting number of details, whether at the level of the brand new rear spoiler, the new air intake on the front hood or the imposing brake discs hidden by these rims in the black tint again retained.











The big surprise is the interior completely devoid of camouflage fabric. The dashboard evolves finally and done in the simplicity, with a sober but interesting presentation, in particular in terms of controls – physical – of air conditioning. The touch screen passes on the top of the board in a more modern tablet format. Let us also hope that the manufacturer has completely revised the multimedia system with its very obsolete presentation on the previous Civic Type R.

The other good point is the retention of the excellent bucket seats, which perfectly combined comfort and support. The handbrake is still electric and the manual gearbox is present.