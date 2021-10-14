New James Bond “Die Can Wait” smashed the box office when it hit French theaters, posting the best start of the year

The new James Bond “Die can wait” crushed the box office when it was released in French theaters, signing the best start of the year and boosting cinema attendance by 25% over one week, according to figures released by Cbo-Box Office. As in the United States, the film starts off with a bang: of the 2.1 million people who went to the cinema during the week, 1.38 million wanted to see this last part with Daniel Craig of the adventures of the famous British spy invented by writer Ian Fleming.

The film is admittedly a worse first week than the previous “007”, far from the score of “Specter” in 2015, which had brought together 2.2 million spectators. But he made the best movie start of the year, ahead of “Fast and Furious 9”, released in July. Far behind, the other films share the crumbs. In second position, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has attracted 275,000 science fiction fans, and has accumulated 2.4 million spectators in theaters for four weeks.





Two French films follow: “Boîte Noire”, a thriller in the field of aviation safety with Pierre Niney now borders on one million spectators since its release five weeks ago (100,000 still over the week), then “Bac Nord”, which exceeded two million spectators in eight weeks (90,000 over the week). “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, the first film from Marvel studios to have an Asian director (Destin Daniel Cretton) and a cast also dominated by Asian stars, closes this Top 5.