NEWS OF THE NIGHT – Round of 16 in Indian Wells: Daniil Medvedev eliminated, Gaël Monfils swept away

Big surprise at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 on Wednesday: Daniil Medvedev, 2nd in the world and winner of the last US Open, was released in the round of 16, overthrown by the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (28th). Gaël Monfils, he never existed against Alexander Zverev. The result was a defeat in two tiny sets (6-1, 6-3) in one hour of play. Stefanos Tsitsipas, for his part, had difficulty assuming his status against the Australian Alex de Minaur at the end of a marathon of 2h43 ( 6-7, 7-6, 6-2). But how hard it was for the Greek!

No. 1 seed in the tournament, Medvedev was beaten in straight sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 after 2:14 of a bitter fight. “I felt exhausted during the tournament. Now that it’s over, I can tell. I have several physical problems that have appeared“, he declared after the meeting, without specifying what these problems were. He was the big favorite of the tournament, since his triumph a month ago at the US Open. Solid in the first set, he s’ was heading towards an easy success by leading 4-1 in the next, when he suddenly let go and multiplied unforced errors, in front of an audience wishing for the match to be prolonged and therefore won over to Dimitrov’s cause.

Monfils, move around, there’s nothing to see

One o’clock. This is the time that Gaël Monfils and Alexander Zverev stayed on the court for a one-way round of 16. Apart from a break point in the second set to take the lead at 3-2, the French, who has not beaten a player ranked in the top 10 for two and a half years, has never existed against the German . Result, a defeat like a gust of wind. Zverev, seeded N.3, will find in the quarterfinals the American Taylor Fritz (39th world), striker of the Italian Jannik Sinner (14th world) 6-4, 6-3.

