“Neymar has to fend for himself”

Neymar hit the headlines with his interview with DAZN. By leaving doubt about his international career after the 2022 World Cup, the PSG striker has been at the center of the debates since the start of the week. Jussié, former player of the Girondins de Bordeaux, wanted to defend the Parisian number 10.

” I interpret Neymar’s statement as that of a player and a man who is fed up. Since he was named the savior of Brazilian football, he has to fend for himself, defends his compatriot for the Team. He never had a player to back him up and to share the pressure, like Ronaldo had Rivaldo for example. He is all alone. It’s hellish. However, he is doing his maximum. He doesn’t do everything, of course, but he tries and he respects our DNA. Despite that, he is disrespected. In Brazil, we martyr our idols, it’s cultural. Neymar has been living with this enormous pressure on his shoulders for too many years. It has reduced its longevity. He fights, he fights, but now he’s had enough. That he played his last World Cup at 30, it doesn’t surprise me. It is not abnormal. I think he’s gonna be relieved when he quits. “





Jussié also believes that the PSG striker begins to feel the decline and that he will not be able to be at the top in 2026, the year of the next World Cup.

” He’s already losing his speed, his agility. Ronaldo lost all that too, but he retained his incredible sense of goal. So even overweight at the Corinthians he was helpful. For Neymar, I don’t know. He will have to reinvent himself. He’s a provocateur, a creator who is losing all that a little. He succeeds less in dribbling. The adversaries know him better. Physically, it is slower. He lost a little confidence too so he thought about it. He feels the seesaw coming so he’s gonna change something.”