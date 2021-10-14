Nice, its alleys, its cathedral … What could the city look like with the rising waters?

Imagine Bordeaux or Nice under water … A few weeks before the COP26 in Glasgow in Scotland, a new study is sounding the alarm. It underlines the exposure of coastal cities to global warming and the importance of limiting it as much as possible to save lives.

Even if humanity manages to limit warming to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, sea levels will rise for centuries, inundating cities currently inhabited by half a billion people. A warning made this Tuesday, October 12 by scientists.

If the planet heats up by half a degree more, 200 million additional city dwellers will be regularly affected by floods and made more vulnerable during storms, they wrote in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Asia, which has nine of the ten highest-risk mega-cities, will be the hardest hit. The main countries concerned are China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

To make the figures clearer and speak to the public, the scientific organization Climate Central has developed a visual simulation of the different scenarios, called “Let’s illustrate our future” (link in English).

The cities of Bordeaux, Anglet and Nice are thus shown under water. Here is the cathedral in Old Nice under water!

Drag your cursor to follow the evolution of the different scenarios (+2 ° C, +3 ° C or +4 ° C):

In the legend, it is clearly stated that: “Climate and energy choices over the next few decades could determine the destination, but the timing of the rise is more difficult to predict: these sea levels can take hundreds of years to fully realize. “

It can be noted that the infrastructures will be the main victims of the rise in sea level. On the front line: Nice airport. Part of the tarmac could be drowned by 2050. As we know, extension projects are underway.





What about the Promenade des Anglais? The mobility of the coastline is the subject of local research being carried out in this direction and experiments carried out in the Alpes-Maritimes. With encouraging results.

From half a meter to less than a meter

Most current estimates of sea level rise and the threats it poses to coastal towns run to the turn of the century and range from half a meter to less than a meter.

But the phenomenon will continue beyond 2100 under the effect of warming water and melting ice, regardless of the rate of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

As a result of global warming, the ice caps of Greenland and Antarctica are melting and the water expands, causing sea level to rise. Our current trajectory leads us, according to the forecasts of the IPCC (in English), towards an additional meter by 2100.

About 5% of the world population currently lives on land below the level that will be reached at high tide due to the effect of carbon dioxide already accumulated in the atmosphere by human activity, lead author of the article Ben Strauss, president and chief researcher of the independent organization of journalists and scientists Climate Central, told AFP.

The current concentration of CO2 is 50% higher than that of 1800 and the average temperature on the Earth’s surface has increased by 1.1 ° C. That’s enough to raise sea levels by almost two meters, whether it takes two centuries or ten centuries, says Strauss.

– With AFP