no blood on the quilt, the accusation undermined?

Analyzes carried out on the water in the washing machine used to clean the duvet in which the mother of the family slept on the evening of her disappearance do not reveal any suspicious traces.

It was one of the doubtful elements in this affair: why, whereas he had just called the gendarmes for the disappearance of his wife, Cédric Jubillar threw a machine with the duvet of the latter at 4 o’clock in the morning? We are on the night of December 16, 2020, the couple, in the process of divorce, make a separate room in their unfinished house in Cagnac-les-Mines, in the Tarn. Explains to him that he went to bed earlier and then woke up in the middle of the night by the crying of their second child. Delphine Jubillar has disappeared.

Since then, France has been waiting to know the epilogue of this affair which took a turn on June 18 with the indictment of the husband. Locked up, the man claims his innocence, yet magistrates see many clues that may suggest his guilt. Divorce is conflictual, contrary to the words of the tarn painter. Madame has a lover, and he knows it. Neighbors and the couple’s eldest son report a heated argument within the household on December 15. And this washed duvet too, therefore.





No traces

Seized, this quilt must have been placed in this machine to erase annoying traces, investigators assumed. Apparently not. No urine or blood in the water in the washing machine, no more in the siphon of the bathroom sink, explains “La Dépêche du Midi”. When the gendarmes arrived, Cédric Jubillar had justified this domestic chore in the middle of the night “to keep busy”.

Friday it will be again heard by the investigating judges. Perhaps relieved by these results, he will however have to explain why he had turned off his phone that night, when it is not in his habits.

For ten months, many avenues have been explored and significant resources implemented. No later than October 6, the research brigade of Oloron-Sainte-Marie (64), specializing in archeology, carried out underground excavations in the Tarn to try to find the body of the mother. In vain, according to ” The Parisian “.