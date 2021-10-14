No more cheaper tobacco in Spain? France wants to harmonize prices in Europe “from above”

the essential

France wants to take advantage of its presidency of the European Union in 2022 to harmonize tobacco prices in Europe. French smokers have benefited for many years from the more attractive prices of cigarettes on the other side of the Pyrenees, to the chagrin of tobacconists.

France wishes, on the occasion of its presidency of the European Union, to bring the subject of “upward harmonization of taxation” on tobacco products in Europe, declared on Thursday the Minister for Public Accounts .

“With Bruno Le Maire, we have clearly indicated to the European Commission our desire to reopen the European texts governing tobacco taxation,” said Olivier Dussopt before the Congress of tobacconists, which brings together 550 professionals this Thursday and Friday in Paris.

The government’s objective will be “the harmonization from above of the taxation applicable to tobacco, within the European Union”, he continued, but also to ensure that “the thresholds for tobacco products that can be purchased abroad are identical to the rule of one cartridge per person set in France on August 1, 2020 “.

France will assume from January 1, and for six months, the rotating presidency of the EU. The increase in taxation applied under the chairmanship of Emmanuel Macron, who brought the price of a packet of cigarettes – made up of 80% of taxes – to 10.10 euros on average, “hissed the tobacconists, as they say in Béarn , with the fear of seeing our customers leaving for more advantageous markets, “recalled Philippe Coy, reelected the morning as president of the Confederation of tobacconists.





14 to 17% of tobacco in France comes from the “parallel market”

At the end of September, a parliamentary report estimated that the “parallel market” would represent between 14% and 17% of tobacco consumption in France, for a tax loss of 3 billion euros, and up to 27% in border areas – Andorra or Belgium in particular, with prices much lower than those of France.

Extended until 2022, the Transformation Fund (2018-2021), which pays aid of up to 33,000 euros to tobacconists wishing to diversify their activity to be less dependent on declining tobacco sales in recent years, will have benefited in total from 100 million euros, including 20 million registered in the finance bill for 2022, said Olivier Dussopt.

Customs will better control postal packages

This Thursday Christophe Bertani, Customs administrator, took stock of the application “Stop Tobacco Trafficking”, which allows tobacconists to anonymously report, since February 2020, fraudulent sales “at the corner of the street or on the Internet”: 1638 reports were “processed by the customs services, at the local level” and “transmitted to the customs intelligence department, at the national level”. Regarding illicit tobacco sales on the internet, tracing the channels “remains quite complicated and time-consuming,” he said.

But Customs will “in the coming months, experiment with the use of powerful scanners” to counter traffic by post, by better controlling postal packages, announced the director of Customs, Isabelle Braun Lemaire, to tobacconists. Some 24,000 tobacconists have sales of 40 billion euros, of which 21.8 billion euros come from tobacco products (but also games, bars, newspapers, snacking, vaping …), on which they receive a commission of 8.1%.