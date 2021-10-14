no more plastic bottles at the TGV bar

They will be replaced by cardboard packaging for still water and aluminum cans for sparkling water.

SNCF announced Thursday that it would no longer sell plastic bottles in its TGV and Intercités, favoring recyclable packaging in the name of ecology.

“From today, there will be no more plastic bottles sold in a TGV”, explained to AFP the director of Voyages SNCF, Alain Krakovitch. “It was a real paradox that we put millions (of euros) to have TGVs that are 97% recyclable and that we sell plastic bottles there”, he noticed. Plastic bottles will be replaced by cardboard packaging for still water and aluminum cans for sparkling water, both sold under the name “L’Eau Neuve” and from the Pyrenees. SNCF sells 2 million per year in the bars of its trains, water being the second product sold after coffee.





A series of initiatives

As in fast food restaurants, the company intends to install interactive terminals on trains next year to order before going to collect your order at the bar. The menu, revisited, gives more organic and French products, and offers a vegetarian option. “We are in the process of setting up coffee distributors” working with pods, also noticed Alain Krakovitch.

The SNCF, which aims to be an example of an ecological means of transport, also promises “The implementation of innovative logistics schemes to promote the recycling of stationary fees and reduce food waste”. Selective sorting will gradually be generalized on board.