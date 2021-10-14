no more professional football matches on May 5, Parliament votes

It is a long struggle of almost thirty years that has come to an end. The Parliament adopted definitively by a vote of the Senate, Thursday October 14, a bill which provides that no professional football match will be played any more on May 5 in France, in tribute to the victims of the catastrophe of the stadium of Furiani, on May 5, 1992.

That day, in 1992, a stand at the Stade Armand-Cesari collapsed and left 19 dead and 2,357 injured, before the whistle for a semi-final of the Coupe de France, against Marseille.

The Senate voted by show of hands, without modifications, the text carried by the Corsican deputy Michel Castellani (Liberties and territories), which the National Assembly had adopted in February 2020. The bill has been placed on the order of the day of the Senate as part of a parliamentary “niche” reserved for the environmental group, which includes the Senator from Haute-Corse, Paul Toussaint Parigi.

Pride to have been rapporteur for the text aiming to freeze football matches on May 5 in tribute to the drama of Furiani. After its passage in the Assembly, the text was adopted almost unanimously by the Senate. 30 years of fighting @ Collectif5mai92 now translated into law pic.twitter.com/hO5r1DLjb8

– Thomas Dossus (@tomdoss) October 14, 2021

“It is the fruit of a fight, that of the collective of the families of victims, which for 30 years has been fighting against the escalation of oblivion, despite the disappointments, the broken promises, the hesitations of the football league professional”, said Senator from Haute-Corse Paulu Santu Parigi, in a statement from the environmental group.

For amateur football, the text provides for the organization of a minute of silence and the wearing of a black armband on May 5. The Minister in charge of the City Nadia Hai clarified that the text does not include sanctions, because the Ministry of Sports “works with football bodies “ so that the freeze on matches is respected.

The vote in Parliament responds to the request of the collective of victims and their families, represented in the galleries of the Senate, in the face of the reluctance of the League and the Federation.