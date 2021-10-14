no playoffs, 4 runs, the LFP confirms the relegation system in 2022-2023

In its press release announcing the dates for next season, the LFP confirmed that the Ligue 1 championship will be played between 18 clubs from 2023-2024, specifying the number of descents and climbs at the end of the 2022 season. -2023.

Meeting on Wednesday, October 13, the board of directors of the Professional Football League (LFP) confirmed the dates for the 2022-2023 season and endorsed the adoption of a new competition format, with the return to 18 clubs in Ligue 1 from the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

This is why there will be no play-offs or dams at the end of next season, wanted to remind the LFP. The last four from Ligue 1 will descend to Ligue 2 and the first two from Ligue 2 will join the elite.





Four descents in Ligue 1 next season

The Professional Football League adopted almost unanimously the transition from 20 to 18 clubs from the 2023-2024 season last summer, at the end of a general assembly. Only the Metz club had spoken out against this project of a tightening of the elite of French professional football, demanded by the majority. “The change in the format of the competitions is the first step in a more comprehensive reform to promote Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in anticipation of the next round of commercialization of post-2024 TV rights”, justified the LFP.

The 2022/23 Ligue 1 season, turned upside down by the organization of the World Cup from November 21 to December 18, 2022, will begin on the weekend of August 6, 2022, with the novelty of a “Boxing Day” on December 28, the Professional Football League (LFP) announced on Wednesday. The next financial year will end on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a little later than the current one, the last day of which is scheduled for May 22, 2022. This delay is explained by the World Cup-2022 in Qatar, organized at the extreme late autumn, which forced the international calendars to be turned upside down.