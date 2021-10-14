Norway: man armed with a bow kills five, injures two

ATTACK – A man armed with a bow and arrows injured and killed several people on Wednesday in Kongsberg, in south-eastern Norway. For the police, it is natural to wonder if this attack is of a “terrorist” nature.

A man armed with a bow and arrows attacked several people on Wednesday in Kongsberg, in south-eastern Norway. Police report several deaths and injuries. “I can unfortunately confirm that there are five people dead and two who are injured”local police official Øyvind Aas said during a press briefing. The author of this attack, which occurred at the end of the afternoon in the city center, was arrested. “The man who committed this act was arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved”, added Øyvind Aas. Police have not provided details of the suspect other than that it is a man who was taken to the police station in the nearby town of Drammen.

“Too early to comment on the motives” for the attack

According to TV2, the man also had a knife and several other weapons. The injured were hospitalized. For the time being, neither their number nor their condition is known. The public has been called upon to stay at home. Several neighborhoods were cordoned off, television footage showing a large deployment of armed police forces and ambulances. A helicopter and a team of deminers were also sent to the scene, while the internal intelligence services were alerted. According to the police, it is natural to wonder if this attack is of a nature “terrorist”. “Given the course of events, it is natural to assess whether it is a terrorist attack”, said Øyvind Aas. “The man arrested has not been heard and it is too early to comment on his motives.”

Several attacks in recent years in the country

In the recent past, Norway, a traditionally peaceful nation, has been the target of far-right attacks. On July 22, 2011, Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people by detonating a bomb near the seat of government in Oslo, before opening fire on a Labor Youth rally on the island of Utøya. In August 2019, Philip Manshaus also shot in a mosque near Oslo, before being overpowered by worshipers, without causing serious injuries. He had previously racially shot his adoptive Asian half-sister. Several plans for Islamist attacks were also thwarted.

