Norway: the archery attack is indeed a “terrorist” act

The man who was arrested in Norway after killing five people with a bow is a 37-year-old Danish convert to Islam, radicalized, and it is indeed an act of terrorism that he committed. This is where the Norwegian security services were at the beginning of the afternoon on Thursday, the day after the attack which took place in Kongsberg, in the south-east of the country.

Ole Bredup Saeverud, Norwegian police officer: “Warning shots were fired and the suspect was able to be arrested. Police have previously been in contact with this man over concerns about his radicalization. But we have not had any reports on him in 2021, but before, yes “.





The attacker’s victims are a man and four women aged 50 to 70, and two other people are injured.

The suspect, who has admitted his actions, is to be presented to a judge on Friday and undergo psychiatric examinations.

The Norwegian Police Directorate has decided that officers, who are usually unarmed, will carry weapons on a temporary basis across the country.

Mass killings are rare in Norway, but the two far-right attacks, the attacks by Anders Breivik in 2011, which killed more than 75 people, are still fresh in Norwegian memory.

Earlier, in August 2019, Philip Manshaus also shot in a mosque near Oslo, before being overpowered by worshipers, without causing serious injury. He had previously racially shot his adoptive Asian-born half-sister.