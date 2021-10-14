Nuclear: a 5 km wall will be built around the Orano site in La Hague

La Manche Press See my news

This 5-kilometer wall is a “protective measure requested by the government,” says Orano. (© DR)

5 kilometers of wall and additional fence will come secure the Orano La Hague site.

Built inside the enclosure, this wall is a “protective provision requested by the government”, details the communication of the company Orano.

It will include all the buildings of the Orano La Hague factory in order to avoid any intrusion.

According to the information obtained, it will be built in the lower part and fenced in the upper part, and could reach 5 meters in height. One last piece of information not confirmed by the company’s communications services. “For safety reasons, we cannot communicate other technical characteristics such as height”, details Orano La Hague.

Work already started

A prior declaration of work has already been filed a few days ago at the town hall of La Hague. “We have indeed heard about it for a while now,” confirms Manuela Mahier, the mayor of the town. It is complicated to have an opinion for the moment because there are security obligations, requested by the State, but also concerning the landscaping aspect. “





The site is classified, and we will be clearly vigilant on what will be done. There is surely an in-between to find so that it fits as best as possible to the landscapes. Manuela MahierMayor of La Hague

For his part, Orano confirms that thethe first shovels have already been given. “We are awaiting a return of the prior declaration but have already started a certain number of works to start the foundations”, details the nuclear waste reprocessing plant.

The work is expected to last more than two years. The end of construction is scheduled for 2024. Jean-Christophe VarinEnvironmental Safety Director Orano La Hague

The already electrified fence and this new protective wall are intended to prevent any intrusions. As for knowing the effect on the landscape, “it will be seen from the road, that’s clear”, confirms the communications department.

