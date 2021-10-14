Official, Laporta has a brilliant signature

Hit hard by a financial crisis, the management of Barça has nevertheless just completed a beautiful signing. The young attacking midfielder, Pedri, officially extended his contract with FC Barcelona, ​​with a huge release clause.

Barça Mercato: Pedri extended until 2026!

Following the unexpected departure of Lionel messi at Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona is active behind the scenes to complete several internal extensions. Catalan leaders have indeed stepped up negotiations with the clan Pedri in order to extend its lease which expires next June. And after several weeks of negotiations, the management of FC Barcelona finally managed to settle this hot issue.

As had been foreseen for a few days, Pedri has extended his contract with Barca for four more seasons, until June 2026. His release clause is set at € 1 billion, a colossal amount aimed at deterring potential suitors in the future. “FC Barcelona and the player, Pedro Gonzalez alias Pedri, have agreed to a contract extension until June 30, 2026. The release clause is set at 1 billion euros. The new contract binds the Canary Islands player for the rest of this season and four more years ”, can we read in the Catalan club’s press release.





A first extension before that of Ansu Fati?

Returning to FC Barcelona in August 2020 after a one-year loan at his training club Las Palmas, Pedri is today one of the essential pawns of Ronald Koeman’s system. Despite his young age (18), the attacking midfielder remains one of Barça’s most used players with 53 appearances. This extension is a great reward for the young player, but clear proof that FC Barcelona is banking on its nuggets for the seasons to come.

In addition to the Ousmane Dembélé file, the president of Barça has already started the big maneuvers to prolong Ansu Fati. The new Catalan number 10, whose lease expires this summer, could be the next to pass in the Camp Nou offices.