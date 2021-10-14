OL (1-1): Juninho’s fuse after the derby

Zapping Goal! Football club OL: Les Gones’ 10 biggest sales

The tension was palpable two Sundays ago in Geoffroy-Guichard. In a boiling cauldron, the Greens had finally managed to get back to the mark thanks to a penalty converted by Wahbi Khazri (1-1).

At the final whistle, Juninho then went off his hinges. “According to our information, the referee of the meeting François Letexier had noted in his report:” Attitude and remarks moved after the match towards the referee “, assures RMC Sport.

Sports radio is not mistaken: the sports director of OL received three suspension matches last night, including two suspended matches, sidelines, referees’ locker room and all official functions. The Rhone club has not yet communicated on the subject. No doubt he could take advantage of his midday press conference to do so.