    OL (1-1): Juninho’s fuse after the derby

    The tension was palpable two Sundays ago in Geoffroy-Guichard. In a boiling cauldron, the Greens had finally managed to get back to the mark thanks to a penalty converted by Wahbi Khazri (1-1).

    At the final whistle, Juninho then went off his hinges. “According to our information, the referee of the meeting François Letexier had noted in his report:” Attitude and remarks moved after the match towards the referee “, assures RMC Sport.

    Sports radio is not mistaken: the sports director of OL received three suspension matches last night, including two suspended matches, sidelines, referees’ locker room and all official functions. The Rhone club has not yet communicated on the subject. No doubt he could take advantage of his midday press conference to do so.

    to summarize

    Sports director of Olympique Lyonnais, Juninho lost his temper following the derby against ASSE in Geoffroy-Guichard at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1 before the international break (1-1). Bird names came out of his mouth.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

