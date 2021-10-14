OL are in control at the break against Benfica Lisbon!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

Half time at Groupama Stadium between OL and Benfica Lisbon. While the Lyonnaises welcome the Portuguese on behalf of the second day of the group stage of the Champions League, they master their subject for the moment with an advantage of 2 goals to 0 at the break. While Sonia Bompastor’s players were hampered in the first thirty minutes, they finally found the loophole twice in two minutes thanks to Buchanan in the 29th minute and Van De Donk in the 31st minute.

The Benfica Lisbon players are struggling and will have to redouble their efforts to hope to equalize, but the Lyonnaises seem to be in good shape this Thursday evening, in front of the 4,000 spectators at Groupama Stadium. With for the moment a new victory, the Gones would remain at the top of their group, but above all, they would have 5 goals scored and 0 conceded for the time being. The second half is likely to be very interesting to follow!



