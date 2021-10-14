OL take a stroll against Benfica

For their second match in Group D, Olympique Lyonnais won easily against Benfica (5-0) on Thursday.

Successful sequence for OL. A few days after their success against BK Häcken Göteborg (3-0) at the opening of the competition, OL won easily against Benfica (5-0).

Kadeisha Buchanan opened the scoring in the 29th, before scoring a brace in the 63rd. In the meantime, Danielle van de Donk (31st), Melvine Malard (53rd) and Catarina Macario from the penalty spot (56th) had widened the gap.

This victory allows OL to keep the lead of Group D, with two points ahead of Bayern Munich. The Bavarians easily beat the Swedes of Häcken (4-0).