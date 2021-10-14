More

    OL take a stroll against Benfica

    News


    For their second match in Group D, Olympique Lyonnais won easily against Benfica (5-0) on Thursday.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    Successful sequence for OL. A few days after their success against BK Häcken Göteborg (3-0) at the opening of the competition, OL won easily against Benfica (5-0).

    Kadeisha Buchanan opened the scoring in the 29th, before scoring a brace in the 63rd. In the meantime, Danielle van de Donk (31st), Melvine Malard (53rd) and Catarina Macario from the penalty spot (56th) had widened the gap.

    This victory allows OL to keep the lead of Group D, with two points ahead of Bayern Munich. The Bavarians easily beat the Swedes of Häcken (4-0).



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleVIDEO. Lebanon: several dead in exchanges of fire in Beirut
    Next articleThe Polyclinique de Navarre 47th among the 50 best clinics in France

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC