OLED switch: update on Japanese sales, a real hit?

It’s no secret that Nintendo is damn popular in Japan and its notoriety is not likely to erode: it is therefore with special attention that we take a look at the sales of the OLED Switch, now in trade on the archipelago for a week.

The OLED Switch is clearly one of the big events of the month. While everyone expected the announcement of a 4K screen, it ultimately did not happen and Nintendo turned to a larger OLED panel, 7 inches against 6.2 for the classic version (and 5.5 inches for the Lite), as well as more storage capacity and an Ethernet port on the dock. Marketed for a few days, the time has come for the first trade reports and one of them is therefore … in Japan.

Better than the Switch Lite?

So, what about the success of the OLED Switch in its native land? The first figures have just fallen: the machine has accumulated 138,409 sales during the first week of its existence. It is obviously worse than the standard Switch in 2017 (330,637 copies sold, rather normal given the spectacular event that is the launch of a whole new generation), but also worse than the Switch Lite in 2019. which had found 177,936 takers.

However, let’s not forget that since 2017, the Switch fleet has grown considerably and that the previous models were also sold cheaper, which is very important data to take into account. On the side of the Tokyo consultant Serkan Toto, as reported Bloomberg, the OLED Switch should be very effective over time.





The OLED model will become more popular than the standard or Lite models and will be bought by current Switch owners, who would therefore update or add another console to their collection. Nintendo is similar to Tesla in terms of offering unique products, and much like the automaker, it has a rabid fan base.

Incidentally, we remind you that the rumor of a Switch 4K is still running in the columns of Bloomberg, which continues to assert that such a release is planned or at least has actually been planned. Moreover, new clues on this subject have recently emerged, as we explain to you in our video below.

Source: Bloomberg