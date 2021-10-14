one dead and two injured in a heavy gun shooting in Aubervilliers

Investigators do not currently favor any lead. However, everything suggests that this is a settling of scores against the backdrop of drug trafficking or territorial warfare.

A 20-year-old young man was shot dead in a heavy gun shooting Wednesday, October 13 in a rue d’Aubervilliers (Seine-Saint-Denis) located less than two kilometers from the Stade de France, a-t- we learned this Thursday from a police source. Two other individuals in their twenties were also slightly injured.

Read alsoCrime: radiography of the settling of accounts in France for 25 years

A night crew from the Saint-Denis anti-crime brigade (BAC) on patrol was informed around 10 p.m. that a shooting had just taken place on rue du Landy, in Aubervilliers, and that several people were injured. On site, the police officers discovered about fifty people gathered in the street and surrounding another crew of BAC 93.

Read alsoDoes Marseille represent 20% of settling accounts for 1% of the population in France?

After dispersing the individuals – mostly onlookers – the police discovered the three victims, including a 20-year-old young man lying on the ground in front of a restaurant entrance, unconscious. Of French nationality and born in Algeria, the latter was quickly taken in by the emergency services. In cardiopulmonary arrest and in a state of absolute emergency, the young man was pronounced dead an hour later. “He was crossed right through by a bullet in the abdomen”, specifies the same source.

Several cartridges and cartridges recovered

Regarding the other two victims, a 25-year-old and a 19-year-old, one suffered a gunshot wound to the hand while the second “Exhibits shrapnel resembling buckshot on the right calf”. Both were taken care of by firefighters in a state of relative emergency.





Read alsoGrenoble facing the territorial war

Police officers quickly established a security perimeter before searching the area for clues, with the perpetrator (s) having fled. Several cartridge cases and cartridges were recovered. A 9 mm pistol cartridge in particular, a Kalashnikov second as well as two percussion holsters of the same caliber.

Several witnesses were also heard. One of them reportedly saw individuals running towards the Aubervilliers bridge shortly after the shots were fired. Another speaks of people fleeing in a black vehicle.

Read alsoAubervilliers: dismantling of a network of money laundering from drug trafficking

An investigation has been opened and investigations are continuing. The police are counting in particular on the use of a video surveillance camera oriented to the place where the first holster hit is located. If the investigators do not favor any lead, everything suggests that this is a settling of scores against the backdrop of drug trafficking or territorial warfare.

Three weeks ago already, a 16-year-old teenager had been stabbed to death by another individual of the same age in Les Lilas (Seine-Saint-Denis, also), for a history of territory. A white march was organized a few days later in Bagnolet, the city where the victim was from.

To see also – Is violence really increasing in France?