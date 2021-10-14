Ophélie Meunier gave birth to a baby girl, find out her first name

Ophélie Meunier gave birth to her second child, revealed the magazine Gala. A little girl, the fruit of her love for Mathieu Vergne and a little sister for Joseph.

Ophelia Meunie swim in happiness. The M6 ​​presenter welcomed her second child Thursday, October 14, reveals the magazine Gala. A little girl named Valentine, 50 cm and which weighed 3.4Kg at birth! Ophelia Meunier and her baby is doing well, reports the weekly magazine. Valentine vergne so comes to enlarge the family – a little sister for Joseph, the first child of the couple she forms with Mathieu Vergne. The latter pointed the tip of his nose in 2019.

End of August, Ophelia Meunier was starting her maternity leave. The journalist posed, hands on her stomach, a radiant smile, on Instagram. “I will leave for a few weeks the orders of Zone Interdite on M6 to Florence De Soultrait and of Journal Inattendu on RTL to Anaïs Bouton. Two meetings that I have been carrying for 5 years for one, 1 year for the other, and who are very dear to me “, she wrote, to warn viewers and listeners of her absence on the small screen. She should be back on film sets in January 2022.

Motherhood, she dreamed of it

Being a mother, a matter of course for Ophelia Meunier. TO Paris Match, she confided about the pregnancy of Joseph, which she had with the director of TF1’s flow programs: “The awareness of being a mother only really came to me after she was born. Because of my caesarean, Mathieu was the first to experience skin to skin. Believe me, I am I am caught up afterwards. (…) All that was missing to our joy was this child of whom we dreamed, Mathieu, my husband, and me. “

And feeling her baby in her womb was a particularly strong moment: “During my pregnancy, I loved when my baby moved, it was the manifestation of Life with a capital V.” Today, the family is enjoying life together.

