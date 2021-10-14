Ophélie Meunier gave birth to her second child … and she is a little girl! – news

This Thursday, October 14, Ophélie Meunier became a mother for the second time. The host of Restricted zone actually gave birth to a baby girl, she who was already the mother of Joseph, born in 2019.

It’s a great day for Ophélie Meunier! Indeed, as revealed by our colleagues from Gala, the host of Restricted zone gave birth this Thursday, October 14 to her second child, a baby girl named Valentine. According to our colleagues, the baby and the mother are doing well. Ophélie Meunier has been married for three years to Mathieu Vergne, a television producer, with whom she already had a baby boy, Joseph, born in June 2019.

A second pregnancy discreetly

The journalist from M6 and RTL had remained rather discreet during her second pregnancy, she did not want to reveal whether she was expecting a boy or a girl. On maternity leave since the start of the school year, Ophélie Meunier was replaced on M6 by Florence de Soultrait, who had already replaced her during her first maternity leave.





“He’s half of me like I’m half of him”

In April 2020, the 33-year-old journalist confided in her role as a mother, explaining that she devoted herself exclusively to her little boy during the first confinement. “My life is punctuated by Joseph (…) when he is awake I spend a lot of time on a play mat installed in the middle of the living room having fun with him and his trucks.“And the young mother to taste with pleasure these long beaches of exceptional intimacy with her child:”The coolest thing is to see it grow, evolve almost 24 hours a day“.

In 2019, she explained to Paris Match that the “awareness of being a mother“did not come to her until after the birth of her son.” Because of my caesarean, Mathieu was the first to experience “skin to skin”. Believe me, I made it up then. With the brilliant training that the nursery nurses at the American Hospital gave me, I came home in total zen“she confided at the time, also revealing her bond with her husband.” Our meeting was obvious. My gauge is the incredible depth of my commitment, of my feelings towards him. He’s half of me like I’m half of him. Our similarities, as numerous as our differences, merge to fuel our relationship, and I will make sure to preserve that until the end. One day, the grown-up child leaves the house, only the couple remains, it is he who must be protected.“