Ophélie Meunier mother for the 2nd time: discover the first name of her daughter

And 2 for Ophélie Meunier! The pretty 33-year-old journalist welcomed her second child. News announced on October 14, 2021. According to initial information, she gave birth to a baby girl who inherited the first name Valentine.

This information was disclosed by the site Gala. Other information, the baby weighs 3.4 kilos and measures 50 centimeters. The mother, for her part, is doing well.

The pregnancy of the presenter of Restricted zone (M6) had been formalized in April 2021 by the magazine Gala while Ophélie Meunier, she still had not spoken on the subject. A few weeks later, when her curves as a pregnant woman could no longer be hidden, however, she displayed her beau for the first time. baby bump on the air then on his social networks. It was at the end of August that Ophélie Meunier began her maternity leave and was replaced on M6 by her joker Florence Trainar.





The former protégé of Yann Barthès welcomed this second child with her husband Mathieu Vergne, whom she married in 2018, and who is already the father of their eldest, Joseph, born a little over two years ago in June 2019. Note that the 43-year-old TV producer is also the father of two other boys, the fruit of a previous relationship.

Unlike her first pregnancy, Ophélie Meunier did not wish to reveal the sex of the baby before its birth. With Mathieu Vergne, they had apparently even made the choice not to know him either. “Really, I don’t know. Surprise!“, she announced to Cyril Lignac in All in the kitchen September 9. The chief, for his part, was convinced that it would be a boy.

Congratulations to the new parents!