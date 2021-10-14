Our first opinion behind the wheel of the new electric Kia EV6

The EV6 is Kia’s entry into the big leagues in terms of electrification. After the successful e-Niro and e-Soul, it was time for the Korean manufacturer to offer an all-electric model on a dedicated platform, more permissive than a thermal chassis adapted to receive batteries. It is therefore on the e-GMP technical base that the EV6 rests, an architecture released in the group by the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Possible recharging voltage up to 800 V, allowing a ultra fast charge at 239 kW (18 minutes announced to go from 10 to 80%), dedicated chassis to house the battery of 77.4 kWh at the lowest… The advantages are numerous and the EV6 benefits greatly.

Balanced … but tortured

With his style at the crossroads of genres between sedan, SUV and station wagon, he loves the looks and many are those who turned around on our way… To end up pouting at the sight of the buttocks, to say the least, loaded with our big Kia (4.68 m). We can’t really talk about visual balance! Fortunately, this is less true at the wheel, where the Korean is healthy and predictable in his reactions. Not devoid of a certain dynamism, however, it has a front axle with limited grip by firm settings, and high weight. The understeer is therefore never very far, even on a dry road (especially since the steering is consistent but stingy in feedback), but the progressive glide gives the driver time to react and the ESP takes care of the grain. the slightest escape from the rear. The EV6 is available in rear-wheel drive or with all-wheel drive. Yes the dynamic behavior is substantially identical between the two versions (unless you cut the electronic aids), the four-wheel drive is a little less comfortable, especially at low speed.

The new electric Kia EV6 © Kia

Power to spare

Corn with the addition of an engine on the front axle, the power also goes from 229 to 325 hp. Sufficiently, the acceleration becomes tonic and overtaking is just a formality. All without being too greedy, since the computer oscillated between 20 and 22 kWh per 100 km, regardless of the version. But don’t take the EV6 for a ballerina, he who accuses 1,985 kg empty at best, even 2,090 kg with all-wheel drive. A burden that is felt when cornering but also when braking, the regeneration of which can be configured via the paddles on the steering wheel. If the convincing i-Pedal mode allows the EV6 to go to a complete stop Without touching the left pedal, we noticed a certain amount of latency between the moment the pedal is pressed and the start of deceleration. What make the dosage complicated if you have to take the emergency brakes again while regeneration is active.





Instrumentation of the new electric Kia EV6 © Kia

Innovative inside

It therefore takes some time to adapt so as not to unnecessarily shake up its passengers, who, on the other hand, benefit from a large interior. At the front as at the rear, there is plenty of space available and even the tallest will be able to extend their legs. Too bad the rear seat, whose backrests are reclining, is not sliding, which would have made it possible to enlarge the trunk a little. It is however given for 480 l, a figure which seems very optimistic especially considering the height under limited shelf. A small storage box housed under the front cover allows at least to put the charging cables there, so as not to overload the available space.

As for the build quality, it is in the good average of the category with serious materials for the most part (much more than a Volkswagen ID.4 for example) and correct fits. And especially, the designers have finally let go a little on the interior presentation, an often unfortunate point on the Kia. Here, it is an aerial design that takes precedence, with a floating center console, a sleek dashboard and some interesting technological choices. We find for example two juxtaposed curved screens, like in a BMW iX, but also a panel with tactile shortcuts that change according to the functions you need: you can choose between air conditioning and multimedia system controls. It’s average level ergonomics, but it allows to limit the number of buttons on board which is not bad. We just regret that the sensitive controls for the heated and ventilated seats are placed at the end of the floating console, where the wrist rests naturally to control tactile shortcuts. Be careful not to burn your buttocks while wanting to display the navigation!

Interior and dashboard of the new electric Kia EV6 © Kia

Will to conquer

Without revolutionizing the genre, the EV6 revolutionizes at least the Kia range with a product designed from the start to pick up the VW ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and other Ford Mustang Mach-E. Remains that theThe base price of € 47,990 for the two-wheel drive and € 51,990 for the integral (- € 2,000 bonus), is not as advantageous as it used to be. A few hundred euros less than the competition alone, this proves that Kia intends to carve out a nice slice of the pie.