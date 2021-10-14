OVH failure, Snapchat problems and new images of Google Pixel 6

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Wednesday, October 13: the outage at OVH, the outage at Snapchat and new renderings of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

The disruptions at OVH would be due to a bad copy and paste during maintenance

Sometimes website outages come from the sites themselves. Sometimes it could be a problem with the host. This is what happened this Wednesday to French OVH. In the morning, many French websites were disconnected from the Internet for an hour. In question, an intervention on one of the routers of the host and a copy / paste error for its configuration. The outage did not last as long as that of Facebook last week, even if it has, in fact, affected more websites.

Snapchat failure: sending photos impossible, accounts inaccessible … The application crashes

OVH is not the only Internet player to have suffered an outage on Wednesday. This was also the case for the Snapchat social network. From 12:30 p.m., the service experienced several problems preventing, in particular, the sending of photos in private messages or the creation of stories. Aware of the problem, the social network quickly worked on correcting the failure which still lasted several hours.





Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: see how the photo block really protrudes with these new images

Less than a week before the official presentation of the new Google smartphones, it is the leaker Evan Blass who shared on Twitter new renderings of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The opportunity to discover in particular the different colors of the two phones, but also to see the two formats from all angles. Enough to achieve for example the impressive size of the rear photo module, especially for the Pro version.

