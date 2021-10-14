Ovhcloud: IPO at the bottom of the range for the French cloud computing specialist

(BFM Bourse) – The OVH group, the leading European provider of cloud computing services, will take its first steps on Euronext Paris on Friday on the basis of an IPO price of 18.50 euros per share. Fixed at the bottom of the target range, this price therefore values ​​the company 3.5 billion euros.

OVH Groupe, the European leader in cloud computing, announced Thursday evening the success of its listing on compartment A (reserved for the largest caps) of Euronext Paris, on the basis of a price of 18.50 euros per share, the lower limit of an indicative range which went up to 20 euros. On this basis, the market capitalization of OVHcloud amounts to approximately 3.5 billion euros, and the newly issued securities will bring the company an amount, excluding transaction costs, of approximately 350 million euros. ‘euros. The total size of the transaction reaches 400 million including the existing shares sold by KKR and TowerBrook Capital Partners.

At the end of the transaction, the Klaba family will retain a majority stake of 69.6% of the capital, with KKR and TowerBrook Capital Partners each holding 8.4% (7.6% if these funds sell additional shares in the event of exercise by the banks of the over-allotment option, option valid for a maximum of one month, which would bring the total raised to 460 million euros).

According to the company, the offer aroused “strong demand from leading institutional investors, in France and abroad”, and aroused on the part of individuals in France “the highest participation for an IPO. on compartment A of Euronext Paris for 10 years, excluding privatization “, ie excluding FDJ. Nevertheless, individuals will be largely served, up to 100% of the first 200 titles requested and 81% beyond.





“The success of the OVHcloud IPO marks the start of a new development sequence for our company. This transaction gives us both additional resources to accelerate our growth and strengthen our position as European champion and pure player. cloud, while supporting our international expansion and strengthening the relationships of trust that we have with our stakeholders, ”said Chief Executive Officer Michel Paulin. “This important step is the logical extension of more than 20 years of virtuous and sustainable growth, made possible by the visionary leadership of Octave Klaba, the talent of our more than 2,400 employees and the joint strengths of our entire ecosystem”, added the manager, who took over from the founder in 2018.

“The notable success of the Offer with individual investors and the strong participation of OVHcloud employees in the concomitant offer reserved for them, testify to their confidence in the development of the group that we are building every day with our ecosystem. of clients and partners. We look forward to writing with them, as well as with the many institutional investors who join us today alongside KKR and TowerBrook, this new chapter in the history of OVHcloud to propel even further our open, trusted and sustainable Cloud, ”concluded Michel Paulin.

