Parisiennes refuel against Kharkiv before receiving Real Madrid

Thanks to their victory (5-0) over the Ukrainian WFC Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv Wednesday, the Parisiennes retain the head of their group.

A week after their inaugural victory against Breidablik in Iceland, the Parisians had no trouble confirming their good European form by winning against WFC Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv (5-0), Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Everything was decided in the first period for the players of Didier Ollé-Nicolle, who immediately set foot on the ball and attacked the Ukrainian cages. Untenable on the attacking front, Jordyn Huitema, confident since the start of the season, offered himself a hat-trick in 42 minutes, the first of his career in the competition. Paulina Dudek (59th) and Léa Khelifi (88th) worsened the score in the second half, while the Ukrainians were never dangerous.

It’s over at the Jean-Bouin stadium! Our Parisians won with a very good score of 5-0 in this second match of #UCWL. pic.twitter.com/9vqwhGDuHe

– PSG Women (@PSG_Feminines) October 13, 2021

With two victories in as many meetings, the Parisiennes consolidate their position as leader of group B. A good operation before receiving Real Madrid, the most relieved opponent of the group, on November 9, on behalf of the third day. A gala match that will be played at the Parc des Princes.