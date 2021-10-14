Paul McCartney compares the Stones to “a bunch of blues covers”

The Beatles called Mick Jagger’s band a “blues coverband”.

While telling the New Yorker about the Beatles legacy, he explained that his band was influenced by several musical genres and explained about the Stones: “I don’t know if I should say this, but this is a cover band. blues, that’s what they are “.

“I think our influences were a bit larger than theirs.”

In April of last year, he had already mentioned this during a meeting with Howard Stern: “They’re rooted in the blues. When they write songs it’s blues related. We had a little more influence… There are a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m from agree with you: The Beatles were better, “said the ex-Beatles.

A little later, Mick Jagger replied to these comments:

“It’s so funny. It’s a love. There is no competition between us,” he began when the host told him about the statement.

“The big difference, however, is quite significant. The Rolling Stones have been, for decades, a great concert band, while the Beatles have never toured stadiums, like Madison Square Garden, with a sound Okay. They broke up before the touring business started. “





He continues: “It started in 1969 and the Beatles never knew it. They did some great shows, and I was there at Shea Stadium. They did this gig in a stadium. But then the Stones kept going, we started doing stadium shows in the 70’s and that’s still what we do today. That’s the real big difference between these two bands. One is incredibly lucky to be able to. always playing in stadiums while the other no longer exists. “

Indeed, the Stones are, despite the recent death of their drummer Charlie Watts, still active with their tour. No Filter in the USA.