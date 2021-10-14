Peter Bosz gives a big rant

What follows after this advertisement

The Lyon-Moanco are always big meetings in Ligue 1. It is these clashes that make the salt of our championship, especially as the two clubs play in the same court, the largest after that of PSG where he appears well alone besides. Except that for this shock scheduled for Saturday evening (to follow live commented on our site), the Gones will be deprived, like other teams this weekend, of their South Americans.

In reality, only Lucas Paqueta is concerned. The Brazilian is due to play tonight at 1:30 am against Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, while OL face Monaco less than 48 hours later (Saturday at 9 p.m.). The playmaker is unlikely to be present to face the principality’s club, which knocked Peter Bosz off his hinges at a press conference.

Bosz: “It is the money which is the most important, not the football”

“It’s completely impossible if Paqueta plays tonight. If he doesn’t play, we have to see. But Brazil is playing tonight. I don’t understand anything about it. I do not know who is organizing all this but there are three matches in South America. I am not speaking only for Lyon but for the players. Three matches in the calendar with the last match on Thursday night. I do not understand…”, he railed at first.





Before continuing. “People don’t understand football when they do that. Money is the most important thing, not football, in my opinion, not the player. And I don’t understand that. What we want is to have the best players on the field. But this way a lot of good players get injured and don’t play for a long time ”, then observed the technician who sees only one solution to stop this infernal calendar.

“Maybe you have to stop being a coach and become president of FIFA or UEFA (laughs). I’ve been in football for a long time. Here, we play twice a week. We want to play big matches, on that I say nothing but the schedule … Next week, we play Thursday evening (in Prague against Sparta), normally the players have 72 hours to recover but there we will have 64 hours ( Lyon plays in Nice on Sunday at 1 p.m.). Believe me, traveling is tough for players. It’s modern football. “ the message got through …

