Peter Bosz judges AS Monaco

After the international break, it’s time for Ligue 1 this weekend with a clash between Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco on Saturday night at Groupama Stadium (9 p.m.). Held in check during the derby against ASSE (1-1) before the break, OL will want to pay the scalp of a direct competitor for European places. Present at a press conference, Peter Bosz praised the attractive game advocated by the Monegasques since the start of the season.





“I saw a lot at the start of the season. They played in European Cups and I was really surprised to see them at the bottom of the table. They were very dominant in their matches, pressed a lot, but they did not score. Then they took silly goals. When I see the matches, they played well, as a team. It makes me happy to see them play. Even when they don’t win. There, they have been undefeated for 6 matches but already they were playing quite a bit ”, thus decrypts the Dutch coach. A great test to come for its players …

