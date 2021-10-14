Philippe Poutou’s words cause an uproar, Gérald Darmanin files a complaint

The presidential candidate affirms that “in the popular districts, about fifteen young people are killed by the police every year”.

“Yes, the police kill. Obviously, the police kill.” On France Info this morning, Philippe Poutou, candidate of the New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA) in the presidential election caused a real outcry. The one who obtained 0.83% of the vote in the first round of the 2017 presidential election accused the police of killing “about fifteen young people»Every year in working-class neighborhoods.

“Yes there is police violence. The police kill, then we can discuss: assassination, murder, accident, blunder or self-defense. We know it, we see it. When you are a protester, you are not protected by the police, you are assaulted and attacked“, Supported the candidate of the NPA. Facts that arise according to him because the police are “armies, surarmies” and “dangerous“. And to add: “The police kill, but mostly the police mutilate. How many hands torn off, how many disfigured faces, how many people in custody when they have done nothing?He asks.





Sentences that echo the statements of a deputy mayor of the city of Cachan (Val-de-Marne). In video went viral on social networks in recent days, Dominique Lanoë, elected from rebellious France, declared during a city council: “I believed that the purpose of the police was to protect the population, it was not necessarily to have weapons. to kill her ”.

Gérald Darmanin will file a complaint against Philippe Poutou

The words of Philippe Poutou have in any case largely reacted in the political class. “To say that there is police violence is completely different than to say that the police kill. This kind of talk is obviously reprehensible“, For example denounced the LREM deputy of Vienna Sacha Houlié on CNews. “The police protect the innocent. It protects everyone, even people who say foul language against them. Like you», Replied LREM deputy François Jolivet.

The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, also reacted to the controversial statements of the NPA candidate. “The words of Mr. Poutou towards the police are insulting and unworthy of an elected representative of the Republic“He tweeted, indicating that he was filing a complaint, on behalf of the ministry and for”defend the honor of all police officers“.